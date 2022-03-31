Drive-by shooter hits a 26-year-old Talladega man in left thigh

Talladega Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at Pineview Landing Apartments on Wednesday night that injured one person and damaged at least one apartment.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim in this case, a 26-year-old male, was just arriving at his home when an unknown vehicle approached him from behind and opened fire.
The victim was hit twice in the left thigh, and his car was shot into, according to the report.
Thompson said the victim was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center via private vehicle, and then carried to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
Officers responding at the scene were informed that an apartment had been shot into during the same incident.
Several rounds struck a sliding glass door and entered the apartment, which had five people inside, including a 36-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman, a 29-year old man and two young girls, ages 4 and 7. None of the people inside the apartment were injured, however.
The incident remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.