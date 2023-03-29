Drawing today will assign pre-registered students to pre-K

Pre-K registration for Talladega City Schools is still open.
A drawing will be held today, March 29, at 10 a.m. by Zoom to place registered students in classes.
Once all slots are filled, the rest of the students will be placed on a waitlist. After the drawing, students can still be registered, but will be placed on the waiting list until space is available.
To register, go to https://prek.alaceed.alabama.gov/ and choose R L Young Elementary School. This link can also be found on the Talladega City Schools website under external links.
You may also scan the QR code above.