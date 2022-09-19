Dr. Michele Eller: How can we ensure all students are college and career ready?

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — The purpose of K-12 education is to prepare students for the future workforce. In 2014, the Alabama State Department of Education eliminated the graduation exam and implemented college and career readiness indicators.
These indicators included obtaining one of the following: ACT benchmark score in any subject area, ACT WorkKeys silver score, college credit (dual enrollment), IB/AP qualifying score, military enlistment, or a business/industry recognized credential. Since 2014, thousands of students have graduated from high school completing the required course credits but not obtaining a college and career readiness indicator.
Until now these indicators have not been a requirement for graduation.
On Sept. 8, the Alabama State Department of Education approved the intent of requiring all students to earn at least one college and career readiness indicator before graduation beginning with the class of 2028. Additional indicators were added this school year to include completing a career technical education program of study and completing an in-school youth apprenticeship program. After the 45-day public comment period, the board could vote as early as November whether or not to make this requirement a reality.
Sylacauga City Schools is ahead of the new state graduation requirements with our proactive focus on providing academic support and opportunities to prepare all students for college and career readiness (CCR). Students have the ability to obtain one or more of these CCR indicators which align with our mission, “in partnership with our community, Sylacauga City Schools encourages, equips, and empowers all students to own their future by providing diverse pathways to an excellent education.”
Beginning in ninth grade, students are participating in ACT practice tests and instruction using a program called CERT (the College Equipped Readiness Tool). Students receive an individualized learning path based on their practice test scores. Tests are taken three times a year and are structured to mirror the actual ACT test. At the beginning of twelve-grade, students take the ASVAB Career-Readiness Test. This test not only helps prepare students for the ACT WorkKeys, but it also serves as the entrance for a military career.
Sylacauga High School currently has dual enrollment agreements with Central Alabama Community College (CACC), Auburn University Montgomery (AUM), University of Alabama Early College (UA), Jacksonville State University (JSU), and the University of North Alabama (UNA). Students as early as tenth-grade can begin taking both academic and career technical education dual enrollment courses. Many of these courses are free of cost thanks to the available community college Workforce Development and STEM Grants. The courses not covered by the grants are offered at a fraction of the cost of an undergraduate course.
Advanced Placement (AP) courses are offered in English, mathematics, science, social studies, and computer science. These courses are offered in tenth through twelfth grade. Students receive preparation for AP coursework in ninth and tenth grade honors courses. Through a partnership with A+ College Ready, teachers participate in targeted professional development in best practices to effectively teach the courses in order for students to be successful.
In eighth grade, students participate in a career preparatory course that introduces them to the 16 career clusters. Students participate in interest inventory surveys, hear from business/industry guest speakers, research careers, and create four-year plans. These plans map out their high school course selections aligned with preparation for a career. Sylacauga High School currently offers courses in 8 of the 16 career clusters giving students the opportunity to complete both a career technical education program of study and obtain a business/industry recognized credential. In addition to offering career technical education courses, Sylacauga High School also has a robust Work-Based Learning (WBL) program which includes opportunities for students to participate in both internships and apprenticeships with local business/industry partners. The Health Science internship was recently recognized by Governor Ivey as a WBL best practice program.
With these supports and opportunities in place, every Sylacauga High School student has the ability to obtain a college and career readiness indicator before graduation. Sylacauga City Schools is committed to ensuring that every student is equipped for excellence.