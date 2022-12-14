Dr. Gary Edwards appointed VP and dean of students at Talladega College

Talladega College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Success Dr. Pernella Rowena Deams has appointed Dr. Gary Edwards as the institution’s vice president and dean of students.
Prior to joining Talladega College, Edwards served as dean of students at Fisk University, where he provided innovative and strategic leadership that supported the institution’s mission and the needs of a diverse student population. During his tenure at Fisk, he was instrumental in enhancing the new student experience by streamlining the registration process and launching initiatives that augmented student success and engagement opportunities. His collaborative leadership increased the accessibility of the university to a wide range of constituency groups.
Prior to Fisk, Edwards served as executive director of student leadership and academic success initiatives at Edward Waters University. While serving in this capacity, he assisted in leading the strategic registration campaign for first and second-year students, contributing to the institution’s highest enrollment in nearly 20 years.
Before joining Fisk, he served as program coordinator for student activities and leadership development at Alabama A&M University, where he played a major role in redesigning the student life experience through innovative learning experiences and cutting-edge programs. A proud graduate of TRIO Student Support Services, Edwards served as a counselor/instructor for Opportunity Network, a student support services program at the University of South Carolina Upstate.
“Dr. Edwards is a first-generation college graduate whose experience, expertise and commitment to enhancing student success and well-being make him an excellent addition to our leadership team. He has a keen understanding of the challenges that can impede student success, and a proven track record for implementing viable solutions to these obstacles,” said Deams. “I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to Talladega College.”
“At Talladega College, we maintain a student-first philosophy that helps ensure the success and well-being of our entire campus community,” said Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent. “We are fortunate to attract administrators, faculty and staff who understand that our students are our greatest priority.”
Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Voorhees University, a Master of Science in counseling psychology from Alabama A&M University and a Doctor of Education in leadership and professional practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.
In addition, he completed professional development programs with TRIO Emerging Leaders Institute, Transcend Fearless Leadership Academy, Gardner Institute Equity in Retention Academy, and the Complete College America and Jessie Ball duPont Fund. Dr. Edwards was selected as a fellow of the Nu Cohort for the Higher Education Leadership Foundation (HELF).
He and his wife, Kwanjalin, are the parents of one son, Hunter.