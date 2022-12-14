 Skip to main content
Dr. Gary Edwards appointed VP and dean of students at Talladega College

Dr Gary Edwards

Dr. Gary Edwards

 Submitted photo

Talladega College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Success Dr. Pernella Rowena Deams has appointed Dr. Gary Edwards as the institution’s vice president and dean of students. 

Prior to joining Talladega College, Edwards served as dean of students at Fisk University, where he provided innovative and strategic leadership that supported the institution’s mission and the needs of a diverse student population.  During his tenure at Fisk, he was instrumental in enhancing the new student experience by streamlining the registration process and launching initiatives that augmented student success and engagement opportunities. His collaborative leadership increased the accessibility of the university to a wide range of constituency groups.