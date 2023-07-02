 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

Downtown art has promotional purpose

mural strickland

Artist David Strickland

 Daily Home photo

David Strickland of Talladega is hoping to help beautify his hometown and promote local businesses at the same time.

Strickland is working on the first of a series of murals, this one a depiction of the Ritz Theater facade from the days when the theater first opened. His canvas is a previously blank wall of the Professional Apothecary Building, across North Street from Porter Realty.