Downtown art has promotional purpose

David Strickland of Talladega is hoping to help beautify his hometown and promote local businesses at the same time.
Strickland is working on the first of a series of murals, this one a depiction of the Ritz Theater facade from the days when the theater first opened. His canvas is a previously blank wall of the Professional Apothecary Building, across North Street from Porter Realty.
“I’m trying to get more business owners on board right now,” he explained. The idea is to put up as many Polaroid-type images, as he calls them, in fairly accessible places, as he can.
“It can be kind of like a scavenger hunt,” Strickland said. “I have a friend who is going to do a website or an app where you can enter a code from all of the different paintings. When you scan and collect them all, you can use them for deals or coupons at local businesses.” He is also working on recruiting businesses to participate from that end as well.
“I think it would be fun for families just walking around the square,” he said. “This is just the first one, but I’m really excited about it.”