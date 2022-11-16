Dovetail Landing looks toward future of helping veterans

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Alana Centilli and her husband, Pat, call the project “one last mission for Daniel.”
The project is a big one, it’s called Dovetail Landing, and the mission is to give veterans returning home from duty the place, the services, the connections they need, across the board, to restart and redirect their lives.
Daniel was their son, who returned home from Marine duty with brain complications from a blast, followed by a series of medical concerns and traumas that eventually resulted in his death.
The young veteran died at his parents’ home Dec. 23, 2019.
In about two years’ time, the Centillis have taken their vision to many who could help, many who understand the concerns they have for veterans, and have found ways to help.
These groups gathered last week on the approximately 50 acres deeded to the project by the city of Lincoln, holding a groundbreaking to celebrate the property, now officially in the hands of the Dovetail Landing project organizers.
There’s a house and barns, rolling fields and pastures, outbuildings for use as well, but lots of work and renovations to do to have Dovetail Landing operational.
But that’s not a collection of tasks the Centillis take as too daunting.
“This is big, and I know we have a lot to do,” Alana Centilli said. “I’m handling it one day at a time.”
She told the groundbreaking audience that Dovetail Landing is being designed to encompass the entire set of needs veterans can have.
In addition to partnering with the city of Lincoln, Dovetail Landing has gained the support of the Talladega County Commission, the nonprofit Alabama Veteran, corporate sponsorships and many devoted individuals who have tapped into the effort.
Centilli said she hopes the up-and-running timeline for Dovetail Landing will be within two to three years.
The project will be done in phases, with various aspects such as residences, in-house services, treatment and counseling taking shape as the project proceeds. The plans call for tiny houses to be placed on the property as residences for veterans who come to Dovetail Landing.
As for the cost to veterans, Centilli said there won’t be a cost for the veterans, and that the Veterans Administration supplies a per diem amount and other needs can be met with sponsorships and donations.
Centilli can put the goal of Dovetail Landing, and the hope for its future, into just a few words that represent the multi-faceted result.
“We’re going to show everyone that we know how to take care of our veterans,” she said.