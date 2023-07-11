Dovetail Landing family, supporters push their dream along

The dream began with their son’s struggle, as Daniel Centilli tried to readjust to life at home following Marine duty with a long list of medical and personal needs there didn’t seem to be help for.
Pat and Alana Centilli lived the anguish alongside their son, who had returned home with injuries and trauma that ended with the loss of his life.
That was in 2019, when Daniel died at his parents’ Lincoln home after he and his parents had spent years — seven to be exact — searching for ways to help him find recovery and the array of services he needed.
A traumatic brain injury, along with PTSD, followed Daniel for the rest of his life after his Humvee was hit by Taliban fighters.
The Pell City High School graduate had joined the Corps after graduation in 2011.
He became an expert marksman, a machine gunner, and his Humvee was leading the way for the convoy of American troops.
The Humvee was hit hard, and lives of the Centilli family were hit hard with it.
It was May 10, 2012, and the Centillis’ heartbreaking story had begun.
Since the loss of their son, the Centillis have been on the move, with a mission born from their son’s last mission with the Marines.
They would find a way, they would make a plan, and they would work as hard as they could to bring forth the help their son had needed for American troops who come home facing the same challenges.
There’s a determination about the Centillis that hasn’t waned since watching their son suffer so long, and it doesn’t take long to surface when they talk about the future they want for a waiting and growing group of American veterans.
“We’re not going to stop until it’s done,” Alana Centilli will tell you.
The resolve the couple has is working.
They broke ground last fall with the gift of a 57-acre site in Lincoln, the city agreed to a contract for use of the land and buildings to bring the dream now known as Dovetail Landing to reality.
In addition to partnering with the city of Lincoln, Dovetail Landing has gained the support of the Talladega County Commission, the nonprofit Alabama Veteran, and has secured corporate sponsorships and the commitment of many devoted individuals.
Now, partners and members Craig and Michelle Tumlin of Pell City are on the verge of completing the first of the dozens of tiny homes that are planned for the facility that will address returning veterans’ needs.
The Tumlins lost their veteran, too: Their son Houston died in 2021 while trying to make his own transition back from active duty.
The mission for Dovetail Landing is to give veterans returning home from duty the place, the services, the connections they need, across the board, to restart and redirect their lives.
It will be a transitional site for the returning veterans.
Alana Centilli said this week that while she envisions Dovetail Landing being ready for its first residents in 2025, there are still many things to do and much to put in place before they arrive.
This weekend, they’re hosting an all-out work day, to address primary needs of the property’s main house, some 6,000 square feet of work and office space, along with areas for various veterans’ services within the rambling countryside structure.
Any and all who would like to put some “sweat equity” into the house are invited to join in, and already, close to 50 individuals have joined in for the day of work.
Members of Alabama Veteran, another nonprofit for veterans, are also in on the jobs to do, working along with volunteers from Church of the Highlands. The church has adopted Dovetail Landing as one of its service projects this year.
Those who want to offer their skills from cleaning and demolition work, tree cutting and painting, pressure washing, all the way to plumbing and electrical and carpentry expertise are needed for the undertaking.
Volunteers who can should bring their tools and supplies as well, and the effort being called “Serve Day” will continue from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m.
Volunteers can communicate with Dovetail Landing directly through its FaceBook site, or just come, Alana Centilli said. The address is 11534 Stemley Road in Lincoln.
Another event coming up to benefit Dovetail Landing is its Salute to Service Casino Night Gala, which will be held Friday, Aug. 4, in The Grand Ballroom at The Club in Birmingham.
The formal event begins at 6 p.m., and includes dinner and dancing along with casino games.
Tickets will go on sale via the Alabama Veteran website July 19, but sponsorships are now available on the website.