featured

Dovetail Landing family, supporters push their dream along

The dream began with their son’s struggle, as Daniel Centilli tried to readjust to life at home following Marine duty with a long list of medical and personal needs there didn’t seem to be help for.

Pat and Alana Centilli lived the anguish alongside their son, who had returned home with injuries and trauma that ended with the loss of his life.