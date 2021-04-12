Don't throw away your masks: Talladega County Commission says you still need them in the courthouse

The Talladega County Commission voted 3-2 Monday night to continue having a security guard at the entrance to the courthouse taking people’s temperatures and limiting the number of people able to enter the building at any one time, but not to continue to require members of the public to wear masks.
Commissioners Kelvin Cunningham and Mally Limbaugh cast the dissenting votes. There was broad agreement on the first part of the item, but the commissioners split on continuing the mask requirement once the state no longer required it.
Limbaugh, who actually had COVID-19 last year, pointed out that Alabama has fewer people vaccinated than any other state in the union, and said he was not ready to “throw out the masks just yet.”
“I agree, but people are funny about their rights,” Commissioner Phillip Morris said. “If you’re wearing a mask, you’re protected, and it's your personal responsibility. And I’ve read that the number of flu cases is down since we’ve had the mask order, too. SO it’s not bad if people want to do it. But we have to be customer service friendly.”
Added Commissioner Tony Haynes: “If it’s a mandate, I’m against it. If folks want to wear a mask, fine. And we do still need security downstairs, and I’m fine with the limited numbers. And I have no problem with a private business requiring masks, but we are a public courthouse.”
Said Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham: “We all deal with mandates every day. We are all mandated to pay our taxes, just as an example, whether we want to or not. And me, I’m going to keep wearing this for a while, and if we don’t keep the security down stairs, we are gonna have a mess.”
The motion was ultimately worded so that masks are now “optional.” Limbaugh and Cunningham asked that the language be changed to something along the lines of mask use being “encouraged” or “recommended,” but got no traction.
The resolution approved Monday night only applies to members of the public with business in the court house. Courthouse employees will remain behind plexiglass shields and maintain distancing whenever possible, and are still required to wear masks when leaving their area or distancing is not possible.