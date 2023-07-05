 Skip to main content
Domestic violence charges filed against Talladega man

Lamarshall Q. Duncan

A Talladega man is facing felony domestic violence assault charges stemming from an incident in May.

Lamarshall Quinshaun Duncan, 40, is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being arrested by Talladega police June 28. He was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.