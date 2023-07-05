Domestic violence charges filed against Talladega man

A Talladega man is facing felony domestic violence assault charges stemming from an incident in May.
Lamarshall Quinshaun Duncan, 40, is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being arrested by Talladega police June 28. He was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath said police responded to the Super 8 Motel in Talladega around 2 a.m. May 30. Although the details of the incident were not entirely clear, McElrath said it appeared that Duncan had gotten angry with his girlfriend and grabbed her, then attempted to choke her.
The girlfriend was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries, McElrath said.
Duncan was not at the scene when officers arrived, but a warrant for domestic violence by strangulation was issued, and he was arrested without further incident June 28.
Duncan had previously been arrested for a domestic violence burglary in St. Clair County in 2021, after he allegedly kicked in the door of his girlfriend’s friend’s residence, entered, made threats and smashed her kitchen table. He eventually pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence criminal mischief for the table.
It was not clear if the two incidents involved the same victim or not.
Domestic violence assault by strangulation is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.