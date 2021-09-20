Dollar General announces new location in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — Dollar General announced today in a news release that it has opened a store at 50 Wood Road in Sylacauga.
According to a news release, the company will carry household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to national and private branded products, the Sylacauga location will carry the company’s home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The new store will also feature an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. According to the release, the produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers about 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Sylacauga store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
According to the release, to commemorate the opening of theSylacauga location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.