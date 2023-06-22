 Skip to main content
Distinctive collection of shopping options close to opening in Pell City

Many of the stores located in Pell City Square are getting close to their opening days.

The long wait is almost over, and before long, the doors of nine brand-new shopping destinations will be open.

Progress on Pell City Square has moved along quickly, and for some retailers, is ahead of schedule, said Brian Muenger, City Manager for Pell City. Site preparation began last July where the former St. Clair Regional Hospital stood for decades until its demolition in 2019. It’s not expected that all nine will be ready for customers at the same time, but several are expected to be ready for shopping by August and September.