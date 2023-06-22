Distinctive collection of shopping options close to opening in Pell City

The long wait is almost over, and before long, the doors of nine brand-new shopping destinations will be open.
Progress on Pell City Square has moved along quickly, and for some retailers, is ahead of schedule, said Brian Muenger, City Manager for Pell City. Site preparation began last July where the former St. Clair Regional Hospital stood for decades until its demolition in 2019. It’s not expected that all nine will be ready for customers at the same time, but several are expected to be ready for shopping by August and September.
Stores under the final stages of construction are Ross Dress for Less, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, ULTA, five BeLoW, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best, Pet Smart and Hobby Lobby.
Ross Dress for Less is a discount department store whose headquarters are in Dublin, Calif. In 2018, it was the largest low price retail store chain in the United States. The company has more than 1,400 stores located in 37 states offering adult and children’s clothing and other items.
ULTA supplies multiple lines of beauty products, including cosmetics and fragrances, along with haircare and bath and body products. It stocks self-care tools and equipment and the stores have in store salons.
The company stocks products in a range of prices, representing lower cost products to high end inventory. It also has its own line of beauty products.
TJ Maxx is known for its variety of brands and clothing styles, along with its generally lower prices on popular merchandise lines and labels. In addition to apparel, the store includes shoes, children’s wear, toys, home décor and furnishings, along with housewares, jewelry and accessories.
At Old Navy, shoppers will find their fair share of casual and comfort wear, with a selection for all ages, men and women, along with boys and girls. The store is known for its own brand of offerings, from jeans to everyday pants and outerwear, along with active wear and classic casual.
For a store with discounts as low as $5 and below, five BeLoW is designed to live up to its name with an assortment of sports and game offerings, lots of fashion accessories and décor items, bath and body needs, along with pantry staples such as candy and drinks. The store also sells school supplies and books, and seasonal and novelty items.
At Rack Room Shoes, the inventory includes men’s, women’s and children’s styles with designs for athletics and casual wear, along with dress shoes and accessories.
In addition, Rack Room offers its own labels, including Bjorndal, Bluefin, Cupcake Couture, Restoration and Pesaro.
At Pet Smart, the concept is to offer everything a pet lover needs for supporting their pet with an assortment for food and treats, wearable needs such as collars and leads, along with bad weather gear and other accessories.
The stores offer pet care services that can range from grooming and daycare, boarding and in store veterinary services, and training services.
For home décor and arts and craft projects, Hobby Lobby has become a standard for supplying much more than the basics, offering full floral and wedding supplies, party designs and supplies, paints and papers for fine art and other hands on artistic pursuits.
There’s a fabric center for sewing and design enthusiasts, and framing needs, along with full framing services.
Hobby Lobby is also known for its holiday décor and seasonal inventories and home furnishings.
At America’s Best, eye care is a one stop experience, where eye exams, and hundreds of frames from designer lines and options are on display. The services include fittings for contact lenses for specific needs along with prescription sunglasses.
The company advertises special prices for exams and multiple pairs of glasses for children and adults.
Muenger said many more details of the store openings are expected in the coming weeks, and that some of the soon to open stores are already seeking employees.
“Some of the stores are ahead of schedule, things have moved quickly,” he said. “There has been a lot of activity in just a year’s time.”