Distemper case temporarily closes Pell City Animal Control facility

Visitors to the Animal Control Center in Pell City may have come across this sign posted at the entrance gate. The center is currently under quarantine and cannot accept or allow adoptions until further notice.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

The Pell City Animal Control facility will remain closed due to a confirmed case of distemper in a dog housed on the premises last week.

City Manager Brian Muenger said so far, the outbreak has affected the one dog only, and that the dog is responding to veterinary treatment.