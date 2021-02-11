Dismissed worker will get his appeal heard by Talladega Civil Service Board

The Talladega Civil Service Board is set to hear the appeal of a former Water and Sewer Department employee who was terminated last month for taking a city vehicle out of town for personal business while on the clock.
The employee, Kenneth Turner, was initially questioned regarding a missing piece equipment valued at $1,600 from the water and sewer shop in January. He was never charged with stealing the equipment, but a review of the GPS from his city vehicle showed he had made at least five unauthorized trips to Oxford or Anniston over the course of a week in January. Almost a quarter of the time that he was supposed to be working for the city that week was spent making those trips, according to a memo from interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar.
The GPS date also showed that he had lied about some of his activities during the previous hearing.
In a letter to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller and Gallahar, Turner said that he did not have any heat in his house at the time, and that his wife was just getting out of the hospital. The trips to Calhoun County were related to fixing the heater, he said.
He also pointed out that he has nine years of service with the city, and felt that termination was an extreme measure. He has one other written reprimand, for violations of the city’s purchasing policy.
The CSB met briefly Wednesday afternoon, to determine if Turner’s complaint was filed in a timely fashion. The city stipulated to the timeliness issue. Turner is representing himself.
The only other piece of business on the board’s agenda for Wednesday was the consideration of a revision to the job description for code enforcement officer. The change involves moving the position from the Municipal Services Department (which no longer exists) to the police department and altering the pay grade.
Board member Victor WIlson said he had not had time to read the description thoroughly, and asked for it to be tabled. Board chairman Horace Sims and board member Will Twymon (who participated over the phone) agreed.
Board attorney Mark Owsley said three of the five board members had been recently tested positive for COVID, so only two were available to attend the meeting in person. Twyman was able to participate by phone based on the emergency order from Governor Kay Ivey issued in March.