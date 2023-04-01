Detective closes out 35 years with Talladega Police Department

Today, Talladega police Detective Lisa Garrett officially closes the book on a 35-year career in law enforcement, all with the city of Talladega.
Garrett began her career working as a dispatcher in September 1987, before making the jump to patrol officer 10 years later.
“There was no caller ID when I started out in dispatch,” she said. “Now we’ve got 10 people that are doing what I did back then. My chief at the time wanted me to go into patrol, but I wasn’t really interested at first, I just wanted to be a dispatcher.”
Eventually she realized she was making the highest salary she ever would as a dispatcher, and decided to cross over to patrol duties. There she worked with the late Tim Pitts and fellow retirees Marco Williams and Allen Wheeles — who were present for her retirement party Thursday.
“There have probably been 200 people that have come through this department while I worked here,” she said. And she has learned from them.
“Before I came here, I worked for Palm Beach [a clothing manufacturer], and I got laid off after six months. I didn’t know how to sew then, and I still don’t know how to sew. But since I’ve been here, I’ve learned that I want to make people feel like they’ve been seen and heard, people on the street, people that look like me. I’ve met the most amazing people.”
She also specifically mentioned retired Capt. Ronnie Jones and former Chief Alan Watson, both of whom were present Thursday as well, naming them as the most knowledgeable people she knew.
“I don’t know what the next chapter will be,” she added. “I’ve been loved, felt love. I am grateful for everyone that came to celebrate with me. It swells my heart.”