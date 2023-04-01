 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Detective closes out 35 years with Talladega Police Department

Detective Lisa Garrett

Detective Lisa Garrett has worked with the Talladega Police Department for 35 years.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Today, Talladega police Detective Lisa Garrett officially closes the book on a 35-year career in law enforcement, all with the city of Talladega.

Garrett began her career working as a dispatcher in September 1987, before making the jump to patrol officer 10 years later.