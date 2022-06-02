DeSoto Caverns announces name change

The management of DeSoto Caverns in Childersburg announced Wednesday afternoon that the natural wonder would be known as Majestic Cavern from here on out.
“When we first discussed changing the name, we wanted to name it something that truly depicted the physicality of the caverns," Majestic Caverns president Joy Sorenson said. "The experience visitors have had and can expect to have, something that would resonate with national and international audiences. The word ‘majestic’ has been used to describe the caverns by visitors for years and, simply put, there is no other word that better describes it. It is a majestic cavern.”
Aside from the name, nothing really will change, she continued. The staff "will continue to serve guests well, demonstrating the core values excellence, teamwork and care. The new name does not reflect a change in management or tickets. It simply better expresses the enduring beauty of the caverns, honoring how those throughout history have described it, and it allows us to reach the hearts of our guests even better.”
Joy’s husband Jared Sorenson, described as the cavern’s chief visionary officer, then announced that several special events were coming up.
Visitors can enjoy 25 percent off online tickets with the promo code celebrate, along with special entertainment and a new water/laser show during the weekend of June 3 through 6. The audience at Wednesday’s announcement was treated to a preview of the light show.
There will also be special events promoting National Cave Day and the International Year of the Cave and Karst on June 6.
This is not the first time the massive cave has undergone a name change.
Co-owner and CEO (and Joy’s father) Allen Mathis explained that the cave had come into his family in 1912 when his great-grandmother had purchased it.
“It was called Kymulga Onyx Cave then," Mathis said. "It was 47 years ago today, on June 1, 1975, that I came to the cavern for the first time. I stopped in Montgomery to pick up a dog, and we came down here. I knew absolutely nothing about caves or about business when I first arrived, but I learned. I learned that it was all about marketing, and that we needed a better name than Kymulga, which no one would recognize. So (I) learned about the history, and we decided at the time to name it DeSoto Caverns."
“Everyone would recognize that name, because we all learned about (Spanish explorer Hernando) DeSoto in school,” he said. “It was better for marketing, and we started to grow and added more attractions as we went.”
Mathis and his wife Danielle, who are still the co-owners, handed over to the reigns to the Sorensons seven years ago.
The cavern and surrounding park are off US 76, just outside the Childersburg City Limits. It was known to the indigenous people in the area for centuries before DeSoto became the first European to visit it in 1540.
The cave was also described during a report to President George Washington in 1796, making it, as Mathis put it, “the first recorded cave in the U.S.”
The cave was used to mine saltpeter, a key ingredient in gunpowder, during the Civil War, and briefly served as a speakeasy during prohibition.
The main room in the cavern is approximately 10 stories high and the length of a football field. It is home to some of the largest onyx-marble stalactites and stalagmites on earth.