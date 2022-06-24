Deputy Dog: Munford's four-legged school resource officer

Scout earned his badge from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.
Scout and his handler, deputy Tyler Martin, are the school resource officers for Munford Elementary, Middle and High School, where Scout has become one of the most popular figures on campus.
“When I walk down the hall without him, the first thing people ask is where he is, I say, good morning to you, too,” Martin said, laughing.
Scout is an 11-month-old phantom blue standard poodle, and his presence at the Munford schools actually serves several different purposes.
“A lot of kids fear the police, they think we’re the bad guys, because that’s what they’ve been taught," Martin said. "So when they see Scout, they’ll come up to pet the dog, but it encourages outreach, too, it helps build a bridge.”
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore agreed.
“It’s a good thing, especially with all the hoopla we’ve seen lately about law enforcement being the bad guys," Kilgore said. "And it’s the same with police dogs in a lot of cases. People think of police dogs as mean animals that will chase them and bite them.”
But community outreach is only one of the special skills Scout brings to the table. He is also a trained therapy dog who has already proved himself with some severely autistic students. His thick but soft fur tends to be soothing for children with tactile issues, including one that recently spent nearly 20 minutes doing nothing but stroking Scout’s coat.
“We thought it might take a little time, but he really had an instant rapport with the staff and the students,” Martin said. “Even some of the kids with behavioral issues, if they have to do an (individual education plan), they’ll put getting to spend more time with Scout as a goal.”
Scout has become such a favorite in the hall of Munford that he had to start watching his diet. “Everyone wanted to stop and give him a treat, we were afraid after a while he might develop a treat gut, and his vest would get too tight for him," Martin said. "So the vet said for people to offer sugar-free Cheerios. He loves those, too, and he can have as many of them as he wants. They’re actually good for him.”
Scout was donated by Janet and Craig Watts of Munford.
“(We) prayed for the right home for Scout, as our family loves him greatly. He is such a special boy with a big heart,” Janet said. “The first time I spoke with Deputy Martin on the phone, and he told me about the program he was hoping to start, I knew they would make a great team. Deputy Martin complimented his weaknesses and gave him purpose. I foresee them setting a precedent for therapy animals in schools all over Alabama, warming hearts and calming souls one precious child at a time.”
Martin said none of this would have been possible without the love and support of the Munford community.
“The Watts’ only condition on donating Scout was that “they get to babysit him,” Martin said.
Martin added that Scout has really benefited him as well.
“He has really helped bring me out of my shell. I was not as much of a speaker as I am now, so I guess he’s been therapeutic for me, too.”
Scout has also begun working with other agencies, including at Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Martin said "We’re reaching out to Rainbow Omega” as well, and will likely partner with other agencies as well.
But the schools are still his primary beat.
“There was even one counselor who said she was actually afraid of dogs," Martin said. "She said she was glad to have him, but would have to stay away. Well, she came over and petted him the other day. But ultimately it’s about the kids, how we can help them."
That has been an even more daunting challenge than usual during the current Post-COVID era.
“School was a safe place for a lot of these kids, and it was really hard for them to adjust when it wasn’t there last year," Martin said. "Now they're having to adjust again.”