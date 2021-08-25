Deputy Coroner identifies pedestrian killed Wednesday morning in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Talladega County Deputy Coroner has identified a woman killed in a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent said Rebecca Ledford, 24, of Summerville was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the westbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 78 near the Lincoln Family Dollar.
He said first responders received a call about the accident at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday morning and arrived on the scene at 5:32 a.m.
Vincent said he pronounced Ledford dead on the scene at 5:45 a.m. from blunt force injuries. He said Ledford’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for autopsy.
Vincent said information on the accident was withheld during the day Wednesday while Ledford’s next of kin were notified.
Lincoln Police Investigator Demarco Willis said the Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident which is currently being looked at as an accident. He said Ledford was struck by a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. Willis said that the LPD has been in contact with the driver, who originally called 911 about the accident. He said that person is not in custody and there are no plans to take the driver into custody at this time.
Willis said the driver willingly submitted a blood sample for a blood alcohol test which has also been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics. He said the department is not releasing their identity at this time.
Willis said a section of Highway 78 from Magnolia Street to Alabama Highway 77 was shut down for about 35 minutes Wednesday morning while investigators processed the scene, including the use of a drone to capture photos.