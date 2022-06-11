Deputy coroner identifies man found dead after apparent drowning near Lincoln

Authorities have identified a Leeds man found dead after an apparent downing near Lincoln.
Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent identified the man as Jonathan David Douglas, 18, of Leeds.
Vincent said at 3:15 p.m. Saturday Talladega County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a possible drowning near the cliffs south of Lincoln Harbor on Lake Logan Martin. He said the first units arrived at 3:29 p.m and were advised by witnesses that an 18 year old male had jumped out of a boat and gone under water but did not resurface.
Vincent said divers from the Lincoln, Pell City, and Leeds Fire Departments were called in and were able to locate Douglas at 5:38 p.m. The deputy coroner said Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vincent said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident, though he said no foul play is expected.