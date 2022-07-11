Deputies search for suspect after birthday car shooting

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect after a shooting incident disrupted a child’s birthday party in Alpine earlier this month.
A car was damaged during the incident, but no one was hurt.
The shooting into an unoccupied vehicle was reported around 6 p.m. July 2 on Jones Road in Alpine, according to Captain Mike Jones. The vehicle shot into was a white 2017 Honda Accord, which reportedly had bullet holes in the back windshield, the roof and in the driver’s side front tire after the incident.
According to a release from Crime Stoppers, Deputies received information that, during a child’s birthday party, a black male drove up to this location and began shooting. … A person of interest has been identified but no other information was released.
Jones said witnesses saw a suspect standing near the vehicle shortly before hearing several gunshots. Unfortunately, most of the witnesses had left by the time deputies arrived.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information. CrimeStoppers tips are also anonymous.