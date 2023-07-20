Demilitarization company is bought by its CEO

Dynasafe Demil Systems AB group, an international corporation with an office on the square in Talladega, has been acquired by its CEO Charles E. Diggs through his company Gage AB, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The acquisition will not affect day-to-day operations and the company, which specializes in neutralizing deadly weapons and devices or otherwise rendering them harmless, will continue to operate under its current name.
Diggs has been with Dynasafe for nine years and has been CEO for the last four years, according to the release. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of demilitarization. In 2021, he became the minority owner with 49 percent of the shares. With this acquisition, he becomes the 100 percent owner of Dynasafe.
Commenting on the acquisition, Diggs said, “Dynasafe is the leading company in our business. We have dedicated staff that works hard every day around the globe to make the world a safer and cleaner place. I am proud to be the owner and CEO of a company that makes such a positive impact on the world.”
Dynasafe Demil Systems AB is a leading global provider of demilitarization and disposal solutions. The company offers state-of-the-art demilitarization systems, explosive containment vessels, and a comprehensive range of services to defense organizations, government agencies, and commercial customers worldwide.