Demilitarization company is bought by its CEO

Dynasafe Demil Systems AB group, an international corporation with an office on the square in Talladega, has been acquired by its CEO Charles E. Diggs through his company Gage AB, according to a press release issued Wednesday. 

The acquisition will not affect day-to-day operations and the company, which specializes in neutralizing deadly weapons and devices or otherwise rendering them harmless, will continue to operate under its current name. 