Dell Hill's portrait added to Talladega's historic Court House on the Square

More than 18 years after he left office, former Probate Judge Dell Hill’s official portrait has been added to those of all his predecessors in the courtroom at Talladega’s historic Court House on the Square. Hill’s successor as probate judge, Billy Atkinson, will be the next addition.
Current Probate Judge Randy Jinks had made completing the collection of portraits in the courtroom a personal mission after approaching the Talladega County Commission. The commission recommended a photographer, who Jinks contacted, and the process began. Hill’s portrait has been ready for almost a year, Jinks added, but the unveiling ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19.
Hill served as probate judge for two years starting in 1998.
“In the late '80s and early '90s, you might recall Talladega County was in kind of a mess,” Hill said. “Then Sen. Jim Preuitt retired from the state senate to be the probate judge and commission chairman for Talladega County, and he got things straightened out. When he vacated his senate seat, I ran for it against the odds and won.”
By 1998, the county administrator system was in place, the probate judge was no longer the commission chair, and Preuitt decided to return to the senate, Hill added.
“Some of you may recall, that was not a pretty race," he said. "But he won, and we’ve made up since then.”
Preuitt’s return to the senate left a vacancy in the Talladega County Probate Office, so then Gov. Fob James appointed Hill to that position.
“It was an enjoyable time for me, and I learned a lot about the law,” Hill said. “I also learned that I might not be the brightest light and how important it is to have a good chief clerk.”
Atkinson ran for the office in 2000 and won.
“So Billy went to the courthouse and I went to the smoke house,” Hill said. “But it was an enjoyable experience, I got to learn some of the law and keep the wheels greased in Talladega County.”