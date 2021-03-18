Defense asks for mistrial over confidential informant recordings in murder trial

Testimony may or may not continue today in the murder trial of Quentin Jumar Estelle, 37, who is accused of the murder of Johne Hoover nearly 17 years ago.
The uncertainty seems to stem from a motion made by the defense alleging that the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, failed to provide them with recordings and transcriptions of statements made to a confidential informant by E.V. Cooley, which provided much of the basis for the investigation that eventually led to the charges against Estelle. The defense is asking that the charges either be dismissed altogether, which Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth seemed unwilling to do, or that a mistrial be declared.
Hollingsworth is expected to issue a ruling today.
According to testimony heard Thursday, Hoover died as a result of two gunshot wounds. He was then taken in his own vehicle to a remote area in Cleburne County, where his vehicle was set on fire with him in it.
Agent Brent Thomas of the Alabama Bureau of Investigation said he was the lead investigator in the case from the time Hoover’s burnt body was discovered in June of 2004.
In November of that year, the Calhoun/Cleburne County Drug Task Force was told by a confidential informant that someone the informant worked with had bragged about his involvement in the murder. The informant wore a wire and recorded two conversations with Cooley, which were the basis of the defense’s motion Thursday morning. The recordings were not particularly good, with Cooley in particular being difficult to understand. A court stenographer was hired to make a transcript of the recordings, a process which was not finished until early 2007.
The recordings lead Thomas to Shannon Mosely, who testified Thursday. Moseley said he had known Hoover for some time, starting when they both played Pee Wee football in Munford. On the night of June 21, 2004, Moseley said he was at a hangout spot in Munford known as the Tin Shack when Hoover contacted him about buying an “eight ball” of cocaine. Mosely said he had the product, and told Hoover to come on. When Hoover arrived, Moseley said he got in the Hoover’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. Estelle and Estelle’s brother, who had also been at the Tin Shack, got in the vehicle as well, in spite of not being invited.
Hoover was known to have methamphetamine with him, Moseley said, and Estelle and his brother both asked to see some, then to try some. Hoover drove to a dirt road near Munford referred to as the pipeline, where he took out some meth and a lightbulb for smoking it. According to Mosely’s testimony, Estelle then produced a gun, pointed it at Hoover and then accused him of being an undercover police officer. Hoover got out of his vehicle and ran, and Estelle fired the first shot. Hoover stumbled, but didn’t fall. The brothers got out and gave chase, yelling for Mosely to come with them. When Mosley came upon the other three in the woods, he said Hoover was laying on the ground begging for his life with Estelle standing over him holding the gun and the brother telling him to kill him. He said he saw Estelle fire once, then started running back toward the Jeep and heard at least three more shots.
Once back at the Jeep, Mosley testified that he called his cousin Lance Russell, who came and picked him up and took him to his mother’s house. He learned that Hoover was dead, and his body and vehicle burned, from the television news, he said.
On cross examination, the defense openly accused Mosely of being the murderer himself. Mosely was convicted of second-degree rape in 2012, but did not have any felony convictions at the time of the incident.
They also pointed out repeatedly that Mosley had signed an agreement with the state saying that he would not be prosecuted for murder if he cooperated and testified against the killer. The agreement required that he plead guilty to obstruction of justice and be given probation, but he said he was never charged.
He vehemently denied being the shooter.
Russell was also called as a state’s witness Thursday, and although he did not witness the actual shooting, he told the story of the immediate aftermath a little differently.
Russell characterized Mosley as a former friend, who he resented for putting him in the middle of a murder. He knew the others involved as well.
Mosely said he got in Russell’s car alone, but Russell said that Estelle and his brother got in at the same time. Mosley, by all accounts, got out, and Russell, Estelle and the brother got out of Russell’s Cutlass and into a 4Runner.
They then drove back to the Pipeline, where they met Cooley. Cooley got in Hoover’s Jeep, and Russell said he followed him for about 30 to 40 minutes. He said it was dark, but there appeared to be smoke coming from the Jeep, and he thought it might have overheated. He then drove everyone back to Mosely’s house.
The defendant’s brother was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2011. It was not immediately clear whether Cooley will be available to testify if the trial should continue.