Decision on Talladega chief of police expected sometime next week

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill announced Monday that the final list of contenders for chief of police has been narrowed down to four, and that he will make a decision sometime next week.
Before that, there will be a forum and meet and greet Sunday at the Ritz Theater from 3-6 p.m. Citizens may present questions in writing through a moderator.
“Now that we have narrowed down the search for Talladega’s next police chief, we would like to give residents the opportunity to meet our finalists,” Hill said. “Safety is a critical concern in almost every community, including Talladega, so the public will be interested in learning more about the candidates and hearing how they plan to strengthen our police force.”
The office of police chief has been vacant for almost a year, since Jason Busby announced his retirement in 2021.
John McCoy has served as interim police chief since Busby retired. Before that, he was the captain in the investigative division.
The other finalists are Jimmy Thompson, Ronald McElrath and Diane Thomas.
All but Thomas are employed in the Talladega Police Department.
Thompson is the acting captain of the investigative division and before that served as lieutenant in the detective division.
McElrath is a lieutenant in the patrol division.
Thomas, the only outside candidate, is the assistant chief in the Prattville Police Department.