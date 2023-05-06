Day of Prayer observance held at judicial building

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Members of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors and many of the city and county leaders all gathered around the flagpole in front of the Talladega County Judicial Building Thursday morning to observe the National Day of Prayer.
Ambassadors president Addison Staude, a senior at Talladega High School, welcomed all of those attending, and ambassadors Savannah Strong and Ameerah Winfrey read from Psalms 121:1-8 ( ... Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy keeper; the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand …”).
Photos: National Day of Prayer in Talladega and Sylacauga
National Day of Prayer observances were held Thursday in Talladega and Sylacauga. In Talladega the event was held in front of the Judicial Building while in Sylacauga event was held outside of City Hall.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega Chamber Ambassadors Chairperson Adiison Staude welcomes everyone to the National Day of Prayer observation at the Talladega County Judicial Building Thursday Morning.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
A National Day of Prayer service was held Thursday at noon at the flagpole on the lawn of Sylacauga City Hall. The event was hosted by the Coosa Valley Ministerial Association.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Trent Garrett lead the group in praying for the officials present, including Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Fire Chief Danny Warwick, City Manager Seddrick Hill and all the other elected and appointed leaders at the city, county, state, national and international level.
Ambassador Cristen Haynes then read another prayer, saying “Dear Father, thank you for being the light of the world, ever present in times of trouble. Your presence helps us to trust and obey you. Please guide the leaders of our county, military, law enforcement, public officials and people world wide in our world. Give them wisdom and compassion. You already know our needs; and please rescue us from doubt and fear. You are our light, Amen.”
Jackson Burel lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “My Country Tis Of Thee,” with Winfrey providing accompaniment on clarinet on the former.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff said what he saw Thursday morning gave him renewed hope in today’s youth.
“It’s great to see young people participate in an event like this, especially when people too often don’t see young people at their best. If you walk the halls of this building regularly, it’s too easy to lose faith ...”
He also emphasized the importance of prayer, and of the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We all have our own talk shows, radio shows, papers, news sources, and I respect all those differences. But the other day I was listening to Congress spend three hours debating whether or not to open meetings of the judiciary committee should start with the Pledge of Allegiance. What country is this where our leaders are debating that?”
Since train and truck traffic on East Street had drowned out at least part of the pledge earlier, Woodruff called Burel back up to the podium to lead the crowd a second time.
Representative Barbara Boyd missed most of the program, but did arrive in time to speak with the ambassadors and be impressed with them.
“I am proud to see all of them here today, they are our future,” she said. “I taught school for 45 years and six months, and I’ve been in the House for seven terms now. I am proud to be here for this day of prayer, for we all have much to be thankful for. I hope that I can help to plant a seed, to help it grow. Stay in school, then stay on the right path, and then when there is no path, leave a new trail for those coming after you.”