 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day of Prayer observance held at judicial building

Day of Prayer Talladega3-BC.jpg

A National Day of Prayer observance was hosted by Talladega Chamber Ambassadors at the Talladega County Judicial Building Thursday Morning.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Members of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors and many of the city and county leaders all gathered around the flagpole in front of the Talladega County Judicial Building Thursday morning to observe the National Day of Prayer.

Ambassadors president Addison Staude, a senior at Talladega High School, welcomed all of those attending, and ambassadors Savannah Strong and Ameerah Winfrey read from Psalms 121:1-8 ( ... Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy keeper; the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand …”).

Photos: National Day of Prayer in Talladega and Sylacauga

National Day of Prayer observances were held Thursday in Talladega and Sylacauga. In Talladega the event was held in front of the Judicial Building while in Sylacauga event was held outside of City Hall. 