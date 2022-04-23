Davey Allison Memorial Park revived with induction of Bowyer into Walk of Fame

TALLADEGA — After being fallow for almost a decade, the Davey Allison Memorial Park and Walk of Fame experienced a successful revival Friday evening, with the induction of two-time Talladega winner Clint Bowyer and a special tribute to founder Ken Allen.
The Rev. Hugh Morris gave the invocation, and a local Boy Scout troop led the pledge of allegiance after the Talladega High School ROTC presented the colors. Then the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes played the Star Spangled Banner. The crowd was large, and the weather was perfect.
Bowyer competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2005 to 2020. He won 21 Cup Series races and finished second in the Cup standings in 2008. After retiring in 2020, has worked as a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
Bowyer, a Kansas native in a sport largely dominated by southerners, said he was always aware that “there are race tracks, and then there is Talladega."
"Daytona is pretty good, but Talladega is still the biggest, the baddest of them all," he said. "And this community is a big part of that. You guys built this and kept it going and kept the fans coming here year after year. You did that.”
He added that he wished he had had the opportunity to meet the late Davey Allison, who the walk of fame is named for. He has met, and become close with, the rest of the “Alabama Gang,” including time spent at the dirt track with Red Farmer.
Bowyer added that he was being given another tremendous honor this weekend as well, when he will have the opportunity to drive Davey Alison’s car around the track.
He will also be sharing a broadcast booth for the first time with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“I’ve really got to do my homework now, which was never really my strong suit,” he said. “That’s probably why I chose a career where you drive down the straightaway, turn left and then do it all over again.”
Even so, he said, “there is nothing more exciting than seeing that wall of fans as you're coming off four and you feel that magic push.”
Donnie Alison officially inducted Bowyer on Friday evening.
“There were always guys from the midwest trying to break in, but this guy was a little more polite than the others,” he said. “He was also a damn good driver, and he’s pretty good on TV, too.”
The park was established after Davey Alison died, largely through the efforts of Ken Allen Sr., Bill McGhehee and Frank Hubbard, with Allen donating the property. He was also honored with a plaque on the walk of fame, a proclamation and a key to the city.
Allen said the park was established in 1993 and “just grew from there. And now it’s revived, and I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the city council, the city manager, Jimmy Williams and Kevin Smith, who really made this happen."