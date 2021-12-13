Darrell Ingram goes through formal swearing in to Talladega County Commission

The newest member of the Talladega County Commission, Darrell Ingram, was sworn in a second time Friday afternoon, this time before a packed courtroom in the Talladega County Judicial Building.
Ingram, who was appointed to complete the term of the late Jackie Swinford, was sworn in at the Talladega County Court House last month, but the ceremony was held on relatively short notice, and not all of the new commissioner’s family and friends were able to attend.
Friday’s ceremony was hosted by Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, who said he had first heard about Ingram from his grandson, who rode the school bus that Ingram drove.
“All he ever talked about was Mr. Ingram,” Kilgore said. “Then I finally met him, and confirmed that he was a really good guy, and we became friends.”
After Swinford died, Kilgore said he and Ingram discussed the commission post, and Ingram became more and more interested in pursuing the appointment.
“I knew what kind of man he was, and that he would serve for the right reasons,” Kilgore said.
Bob Phillips, the other guest speaker Friday, said he had known Ingram even longer, stretching all the way back to high school football days.
Phillips said he was particularly moved by the fact that Ingram always asks after his son, who is currently deployed overseas in the armed forces.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff administered the oath of office, and also spoke highly of Ingram. “The days of Lincoln versus Munford, or Lincoln or Munford versus the county, are over,” he said. “He has no agenda. He will represent everybody in district 1, some of the finest folks in the county.”
After being sworn, Ingram thanked everyone for the opportunity to serve, and spoke highly of Swinford, who he said had been a good friend.
“He served four terms,” Ingram said. “He loved his community and his family, and he will be missed by many.”
He closed by thanking the members of the commission staff and particularly his fellow commissioner, Tony Haynes.
“I look forward to learning a lot from you,” Ingram said.
“That should take you about two minutes,” Haynes replied.