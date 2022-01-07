Dancing with The Dega Stars introduces its nine teams for 2022

TALLADEGA — Another tradition that had to be postponed last year because of COVID-19 is back.
After having to cancel last year, Dancing with The Dega Stars kicked off its event for this year Thursday night with nine new teams competing to raise money for scholarships to be awarded by the Alabama Council for the Blind. The event will be May 7.
The teams introduced Thursday night at the Alabama School for the Blind include long-time real estate agent Ruth Helen Deese and Bryan Hutton, Connie Fannin and Jerry Cochrane, ALFA Insurance Agent Donna Menton and Justin Clay-Wheat, State Farm Representative Brittaney Pennington and Zach Baeza, Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland and Alicia Tucker, business owner and City Councilman Trae Williams and Kimberly Meyers, Executive Director of Alabama Industries for the Blind Kyle Gregg and Mylie Johnson, Alabama School for the Blind Director of Student Life Danny Finley and Randi Jo Goodson and Director of the Talladega Regional Center Donte Little and Jennifer Cobb.
Mary Lauren Kulovitz and Chip Moore will be this year’s MCs.
Dancing with the Dega Stars began in 2016, and has become an annual tradition. One of the more recent beneficiaries of funds raised by the program, Kaleigh Gable, an ASB grad, is studying at Montevallo, using assistive technology that is available because of the Council for the Blind. She plans to earn a law degree and serve as an advocate for others as a civil rights disability attorney.
The assistive technology “keeps everyone on a level playing field,” she said. “It’s all about removing barriers to achieve success.”
Finley also benefited from a council scholarship, which helped him get where he is today, he said.
“I didn’t think I’d make it to college,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to earn a masters, and I didn’t think I would be coming back to ASB,” he said. “But I did all those things, and I was the first in my family to do them as well.”
His educational opportunities gave him the chance to “be a light for people who look like me.”