Dancing with Dega Stars set for Saturday finals

After a three-year intermission brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dancing with Dega Stars came back in 2022, culminating in a final competition Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. at McFarlane Auditorium at Alabama School for the Blind.
The Alabama Council for the Blind is hosting the event, which will raise scholarship funds for blind students in Talladega. First Bank of Alabama and Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind are co-sponsors.
Masters of Ceremony for the event are Chip Moore and Mary Lauren Kulovitz. General admission tickets are $20 each; VIP tickets including an event “after party” at First Bank of Alabama are $50. Tickets can be purchased at Griffins Jewelers or on-line at www.dancing withdegastars.com. Voting for dancers is also available online.
Eight “star” dance teams will compete in this year’s event, including Brittany Pennington, Connie Fannin, Dontavius Little, Ruth Helen Deese, Lisa Garrett, Kyle Gregg, Earl Lawson and Dannyh Finley.
Pennington is an auto and property agent with Cathy Robertson State Farm Insurance. She is married to Nick Pennington and they have one son, Julian. She is a 2017 graduate of Talladega High School.Her Dance partner is Zach Baeza, whose hobbies include dancing, travel, fencing and skydiving.
Fannin is retired from the United States Post Office and enjoys reading, travel and arts and crafts. She is married to Jeb Fannin and they have two children, Sadie and Nathan. Her dance partner is Jerry Cochrane, a native of Decatur and resident of Anniston who drives for FedEx. His dance experience goes back to high school days as a member of the state show choir. He later accepted a scholarship in theater from the University of Alabama.
Little is Director of AIDB’s Talladega Regional Center. A 2004 graduate of Alabama School for the Blind, Little has served in a number of leadership and administrative roles at AIDB. He holds bachelors and masters degrees from Troy, Auburn and UAB and is pursuing an advanced Christian leadership degree from Liberty University. He and his wife, Tamara, have five children. Donte’s dance partner for the event is Jenifer Cobb.
Deese has been a licensed realtor for 56 years and has owned and operated Bluebird Realty for 30 years. She currently works with Porter Realty and is the mother of two and grandmother of four. She enjoys singing, playing golf, knitting, crocheting, gardening and watercolor painting. Her dance partner is Bryan Hutton.
Lisa Garrett is a Detective with the Talladega Police Department where she has worked for more than 30 years. She started out as a public safety dispatcher before becoming a police officer. She has an 8-year old daughter and is a Master Sergeant in the Alabama National Guard. She will be dancing with Justin Clay-Wheat.
Gregg has led teams in complex operating environments worldwide in retail and military roles. He specialized in home improvement big box retail logistics and has served the U.S. Army as an intelligence analyst. Kyle and his wife have two children.
He will be dancing with Dega Stars newcomer Mylie Johnson. She said she has been "dancing since she could walk" and is a math teacher in Calhoun County.
Earl Lawson is a graduate of Winterboro High School, served in the U.S. Navy and is retired from the Talladega Federal Correctional Institute and Bureau of Prisons. He has been a dance instructor and president of a local dance club and is passionate about dancing for fundraising opportunities. His dance partner for the event will be Kimberrly Myers.
Finley is a graduate of Alabama School for the Blind, Troy University and the University of West Alabama and currently serves as director of student life at ASB. In his spare time he is very active in community service including Psi Phi Fraternity, Boys and Girls Ranch, Red Cross, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and has been the NAACP’s Community Service Chair for 10 years. He will be dancing with Randi Jo Owens-Goodson.
For more information on Alabama Council of the Blind or the 2022 Dancing with Dega Stars, contact Joan Garrett at 256-375-5667.