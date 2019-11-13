The Talladega County Commission responded to a public records request from the Daily Home by releasing copies of correspondence between the commission and state agencies regarding the delay by the revenue commissioner in releasing funds to the commission between the months of June and October. The funds were eventually released in early November.
During a commission meeting Oct. 28, the commissioners voted to instruct the county attorney to draft a letter to the state comptroller “regarding the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner’s withholding from the County Commission taxes and fees collected by him (motor vehicle ad valorem, county sales tax, license and various other fees and taxes).”
The letter was written and signed by all five commissioners on Oct. 30. A schedule of the delayed payments was attached, estimating a total of around $400,000 outstanding from July to October.
“We requested that the revenue commissioner come to our meeting Oct. 28 to answer questions, however, he declined to appear before the commission,” the letter to the comptroller says. “The questions stemmed from statements made by the revenue commissioner in our Aug. 12, 2019, commission meeting to the effect that he would intentionally withhold tax funds from the county. It is our understanding that the revenue commissioner has made monthly payments to the state, cities and schools during the same period. The letter goes on to say “Since the revenue commissioner has failed to pay the taxes, interest and penalties within 10 days after same are due on multiple occasions since June of 2018, we feel that this pattern poses a serious threat to the financial health and security of our county. We therefore request that you immediately notify the Chief Examiner of Public Accounts and the Revenue Commissioner’s bondsman so that the required action ... can be taken.” A copy of the bond was attached as well.
The documents provided by the commission also contained copies of two letters from state Comptroller Kathleen Baxter, both dated Nov. 5. One was addressed to the chief examiner, the other to Travellers Casualty and Surety Company of America.
The former cites a state law that says the comptroller must provide notice when “payment of taxes, interest and penalties are not made within 10 days after same is due ... The comptroller shall immediately notify the chief examiner, who shall forthwith cause the books of the official to be examined.”
The letter to Traveller’s cites a state law that says the bondsman may, “within 30 days from date of notice from the comptroller, withdraw from further responsibility as such bondsmen by giving 15 days notice by certified or registered mail to the tax collector, the probate judge of the county and the comptroller, but such bondsman shall not be relieved of any responsibility with respect to the tax collector arising during the time they are on his bond. When the bondsman on a tax collector’s bond serve notice of their desire to withdraw from the responsibility as such bondsman as herein provided, it shall be the duty of the tax collector to make, on or before the withdrawal date of his then bondsman, a new bond in an amount, and with such surety as may be required by law. Upon failure of the tax collector to make such new bond, the comptroller shall notify the governor that vacancy exists in the office of tax collector of the county, and the governor shall appoint a tax collector to serve the remainder of the term for which the former tax collector was elected or appointed to serve.”
Any responses from either the state auditors or the insurance company would not have been addressed to the commission and were not included in the documents released Wednesday.
The office of revenue commissioner of Talladega County was created by the state Legislature in 1983. The local law did away with the offices of tax assessor and tax collector and combined them into the office of revenue commissioner.
In a statement following the October commission meeting, Revenue Commissioner John Allen, who was appointed to the position in February 2018, said he was not intentionally withholding payment to the county but rather using his discretion to make quarterly, rather than monthly disbursements.
Allen is scheduled to address the commission today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.