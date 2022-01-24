Daily Home community, church calendar

We're pleased to have any Community and Church Calendar items you are able to submit. It works best if they're in written form because that reduces the chance for mistakes slipping through on our end. That allows us to simply copy and paste the important names, dates, times and phone numbers just as you've submitted them. It's best to email announcements to news@dailyhome.com, although you can drop them off to our office at 598 Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega, if that's how you need to do it. The more immediate calendar items will appear first, with later dates appearing as space permits.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
—The Sylacauga Board of Education will hold its quarterly board work session Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Central office.
—The Riverside Beautification Organization will hold its annual Ark appreciation day all day. Residents are encouraged to visit the historic Riverside restaurant for lunch or dinner during the festivities. RBO members will be there with information about Riverside activities and will be selling Riverside merchandise and raffle tickets for a new fishing rod and reel.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
—Talladega College will host a vaccine clinic Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center. To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call 256-439-6404. To schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call Talladega Quality Health Care at 256-315-1697.
MONDAY, JAN. 31
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a reception at 3:30 p.m. for Board Member Recognition Month followed by a Board meeting at 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at Winterboro High School, 22435 Alabama Highway 21, Alpine.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
—The Writers Guild of Talladega will hold its monthly Zoom meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. To connect to Zoom use ID 831 8922 0995, PC 7691 38748 or audio connect at 346 248 7799. The prompts to guide writing are: "If you had unlimited time and money, what would you do to help your friends and family? What about strangers?" or "When was the last time you pulled an all-nighter? Why did you do it? How did you feel afterwards?" If you have questions call 256 404 4029. The Writers Guild participants are excited about our new book, "Stories and Expressions from the Heart", now available on Amazon.com, www.tinyurl.com/heart-stories.
—Talladega Retired Educators’ Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at Plank Road Station in Winterboro. This will be an important meeting since we will begin planning for the annual banquet in April (setting up letter dates, etc.).
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
—The Talladega County Emergency Management Agency gives a public notice that a hearing will be held to discuss Talladega County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The meeting will be 10 a.m. Feb. 9, at the 911/EMA Building located at 26715 Alabama Highway 21 Talladega. If you would like to speak at the public hearing Feb. 9, or if you would like a copy of the Hazard Mitigation Plan, email Shelby Peterson at shelby.peterson@earpdc.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 14
—Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P. will meet Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at 132 North Court Street. Projects will be discussed, dues, and scholarship. Love is in the air for the betterment of our community/county.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a work session at 1 p.m. and board meeting at 4 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street, W., Talladega.
CHURCH CALENDAR
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
—The Garms Family uplifts discouraged people with real music, honest stories, and God’s Word. On Feb. 6 at 5 p.m., The Garms Family will bring A Night of Encouragement to the area at Marble City Baptist Church in Sylacauga. All are invited. When not on tour, The Garms Family lives in Arkansaw, Wisc. With pure harmonies and live instruments, The Garms Family’s “A Night of Encouragement” is a remarkable musical presentation. The Garms Family is David and Kris Garms, with their sons and daughters, Ben, Taylor, Leesha, Sam, Jayme, and Caleb. None of the three brothers and three sisters have had instrument or vocal lessons. Family hymn sings in the living room grew into over 15 instruments, eight CDs, and fulltime touring across America. Guitars, piano, drums, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro, and mandolin make up the core band.