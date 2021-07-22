Cyclist left in critical condition after accident

LINCOLN — A man is in critical condition after being hit while riding his bicycle on Curry Station Road.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said his department received a call of a man struck by a car while riding a bike at 9:31 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Curry Station Road and Ritchie Town Road.
He said the first unit arrived on scene at 9:39 a.m. and found the cyclist in critical condition. Vincent said the man was transported via lifesaver helicopter to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. The chief said the man remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the accident.