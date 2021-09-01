CVMC continues to experience higher numbers of COVID-19 patients

SYLACAUGA — On Monday, Coosa Valley Medical Center released new data on the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The hospital now reports 19 total patients, up from 13 on Friday, and 15 of the 19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. The total number of positive tests has climbed to 28.4 percent, up slightly from last week at 27.7 percent.
As of Monday, the Alabama state average was 21.3 percent and Talladega County was 23.8 percent for positive COVID-19 testing rates. Coosa Valley Medical Center has reached more than 200 positive tests for the month of August.
Coosa Valley Medical Center hosted another vaccination clinic in the main lobby on Wednesday from 8-11 a.m.