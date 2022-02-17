Culver touts local Mardi Gras parade, party on the square

Saturday's Mardi Gras parade promises to be Talladega’s biggest ever, and the party on the square to follow is expected to set a new standard. That's according to Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver.
Traditionally, Talladega has thrown a gala at the Speed Vision Dome on Mardi Gras weekend, but COVID-19 and social distancing requirements have put the kibosh on that for this year. But those restrictions wouldn’t apply to an outdoor event like this year’s “Party Gras” on the courthouse square. And the weather forecast for the day is perfect.
According to Culver, this year’s parade will feature six professional floats, a record, and will include the tossing of some 3,000 Moon Pies and 3,500 strands of beads. The Talladega College Marching Band has confirmed that they will be participating, along with at least 48 other parade entrants.
There will also be four Shriner Parade Units, dozens of various group entries, antique cars, bands, dancers, live artists and more, Cluver said. And there is still time to enter if you haven’t yet, he added.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill is this year’s grand marshall.
The parade route has not changed, starting in front of Zora Ellis Junior High School, down South Street to Asbury, then down to Battle Street and around the square.
After the parade is over, the “Party Gras” on the square gets under way, from noon to 3 p.m. Culver said tens of gallons of gumbo were already on hand, and the day would involve a chili challenge of some sort. Plans for bread pudding and King Cakes are in the works, and there will be a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar for those who are that way inclined. There will also be beer, sodas and bottled water, all at reasonable prices.
Live music will come courtesy of Todd Simpson and Mojo Child, so bring a lawn chair. The Cropwell-based band is noted around the southeast for blues-based and classic rock covers and jams.
For more information or last minute registration, call parade committee chair Lauren Deal at 205-792-7438.