Culver announces retirement from Ritz

Dec. 31 marks not only the end of the calendar year, it will mark the end of an era in the Talladega arts community.
The executive director of the Ritz Theater, George Culver, will retire on that date, rounding out a tenure that, with only a brief interruption, dates back to the time renovations were completed at the theater in the mid 1990s.
Culver will continue to assist his successor, Lauren Deal, during her first month or so on the job.
Culver made the announcement Monday morning after being honored by members of the Talladega County Board of Education for his years of service, particularly to school children in the county.
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Culver had always been “a friend to county schools, and someone very special to this district. We want to thank him for all he has done, and for bringing art to students who would otherwise have never had an opportunity to see performances of this caliber. We are all grateful.”
A resolution passed unanimously by the board Monday said Culver had served as “an outstanding community partner, a champion of arts education and a valuable resource for improving educational opportunities for students, teachers and administrators. (He) is a person of integrity who has, at all times, demonstrated his desire to educate students about artistic and creative activities through quality theatrical performances.”
During his tenure, the resolution said, Culver led the renovation effort at the Ritz, built it into a high performing arts center, fostered a partnership with local schools and scheduled performances that, over the years, have been watched by more than 150,000 students and families over the years.
Culver said the figure was closer to 110,000.
“We’re counting differently,” Lacey said.
“It has been my pleasure,” Culver said. “It has been my honor. I have a passion for students, and for curriculum based arts education, which we provide at no cost to the students or families. Seeing students coming out of the theater, sometimes after seeing their first live performance, is a joy and an uplift for me. That’s worth it all.”
