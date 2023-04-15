Cultural exchange coordinator named for Pell City area

Stephanie Champion has joined the International Cultural Exchange Services to assist local families with the program.
Champion will work with families and schools in Pell City and in the surrounding area.
She is looking for families who would like to host for the school year of 2023-24. Exchange students live as a member of the host family, not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Stephanie is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. She starts with a solid base of knowledge about the area and about family living.
“I love living in small-town Alabama nestled between Birmingham and Logan Martin Lake. I am currently working as an English Learner Teacher working with multilingual students and their families,” she said. “I enjoy helping students with English language skills, communicating through speaking, listening, writing, and reading. I have been married to my amazing husband, Phil, for almost 23 years, and we have two daughters , ages 16 and 13; and a son, who is six. I enjoy spending all my free time with them.”
Champion said she is excited to work with exchange students because she loves learning about other cultures, and wants to help exchange students also learn a new culture as they experience America.
The opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families who host exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries, she said.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Champion at schampion@icesusa.org.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.