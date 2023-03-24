 Skip to main content
CSB ruling favors retired Sylacauga firefighter

The city of Sylacauga owes retired firefighter Timmy Epperson $10,676.80 plus six percent interest, according to a ruling handed down by the city’s Civil Service Board Thursday afternoon.

The ruling comes just over a week after a four-hour-plus hearing, which itself came at the end of nearly three years of related litigation and delays. 