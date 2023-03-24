CSB ruling favors retired Sylacauga firefighter

The city of Sylacauga owes retired firefighter Timmy Epperson $10,676.80 plus six percent interest, according to a ruling handed down by the city’s Civil Service Board Thursday afternoon.
The ruling comes just over a week after a four-hour-plus hearing, which itself came at the end of nearly three years of related litigation and delays.
“We are pleased with the Civil Service Board’s decision, and had total faith in the process,” Epperson said after the ruling was issued. “The board impartially considered the facts, weighed the evidence presented and delivered a fair ruling.”
The city of Sylacauga can technically appeal the board’s ruling to Talladega County Circuit Court, but given their recent history relating to this case, it seems unlikely that a majority of the city council would vote in favor of such an appeal.
The case may end up in circuit court anyway, should Epperson decide to sue the city for attorney fees.
The roots of the case go back as far as 2017, when Epperson filed a grievance with the board that he was performing duties in the fire department that he was not being paid for. He and the city ended up negotiating a settlement in that case.
According to that agreement, Epperson agreed to retire, trading in unused sick leave to get him to 25 years of service, which he believed entitled him to 36 months of insurance coverage. He retired in 2018, but stayed on the city payroll by working no more than 24 hours per year through 2020.
In May 2020 he was notified that the city was about to stop paying their share of his health and dental insurance after 26 months, rather the 36 months that he believed he was entitled to. According to the ruling “The city’s position was that Epperson was not an employee and that he had not been employed with the city in continuous service for 25 years. The 390 days of sick leave, the city certified to (Retirement Systems of Alabama), would not count as continuous service.”
Epperson filed suit with the board in June 2020. By November, the city had filed suit in Talladega County Circuit to block discovery of certain documents and to dismiss the case altogether, since the board did not have jurisdiction after Epperson retired.
Board Administrator Robert Rumsey and City Attorney Win Livingston were both named as parties in the suit, so both had to retain outside counsel of their own. Livingston and the city hired Robbie Hyde, an attorney at an Auburn-based law firm that specializes in these types of cases, and Rumsey hired former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King. For the purposes of the case in circuit court, the board also hired Carey Wolfe, a labor attorney based in Birmingham. The city is responsible for paying all the attorneys involved, a figure that Rumsey estimated at over $200,000 to date during a hearing last month.
In July 2022, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff ruled largely in the board’s favor, allowing the case to proceed. Livingston and then city-council president Lee Perryman pushed for the city to appeal Woodruff’s ruling to the state Court of Civil Appeals, but the appeal was voted down.
Livingston filed an appeal anyway, which was later withdrawn after the council held a called meeting two days later but still voted against filing the appeal.
In any case, when the board heard the case, the primary question was was Epperson ever made aware that the city did not consider his 25 years of continuous service and that they did not intend to continue paying for his insurance for the 36 months that would normally entail.
“Based upon the testimony and exhibits allowed into evidence, the CSB hereby finds that Epperson retired with 25 years of service to the city and should have been given 36 months of paid health and dental insurance instead of 26 months,” according to the ruling.
“The legal principle that applies to this case is ‘concealment.’ For the city to be guilty of concealment, Epperson must prove that the city had a duty to disclose a material or important fact to him; that the city hid or withheld an important fact; that Epperson did not know the important fact and that Epperson acted and was harmed.”
According to the city’s own written policies, employees are to be informed of any rights and benefits they have after separation. There was no evidence presented that Epperson was ever told that his 25 years would not be counted as 25 years continuous. The board also found that the city had a duty to inform him of this, which they failed to meet.
The Sylacauga City Council did vote unanimously Tuesday night to pass a resolution clarifying the current retirement policy, especially as it relates to the definition of continuous service.
A copy of the resolution was not readily available Thursday evening, but the new policy would apply only to employees who retired after January of this year.