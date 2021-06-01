Crowd turns out for Memorial Day event at Court House Square

A good-sized crowd turned out on a beautiful Monday morning on the Court House Square in Talladega to honor all those who had given their lives in the service of their country, and particularly those 260 Talladega County residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony began with Rev. High Morris giving an invocation based on John 15:13 (“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends”). Jeff Wood played the national anthem, Col. (retired) Chuck Keith served as narrator, and Talladega Fire Chief and Master Sgt. (retired) Danny Warwick as adjutant.
Phaeton Brown, a 10th-grade student at Ascension Leadership Academy, then addressed the crowd with the history of the day and an admonishment not to lose track of what it signifies.
Memorial Day has been a federal holiday since 1971, but the roots stretch back to what was originally known as “decoration day,” in Waterloo, N.Y., a year after the Civil War ended. Families who had lost loved ones in the Civil War decorated their graves, and the tradition grew to include parades and other gatherings. The tradition of wearing a red poppy began after World War I, he said.
“To many people, Memorial Day is an occasion to take a vacation, have a shrimp boil or grill out,” he said. “But we shouldn’t forget what the day is really about. Many young people today don’t understand this, and I admit that until I started researching this speech, I didn’t either.
"Many young people don’t understand that they take freedom for granted because of the people we remember today. I can be on my bed watching TV or playing a game; my mom can come in and tell me to put the game down, and I think of the people that will never hear the voices of their parents again because they died fighting for our freedom. We are here to honor them today, and to say thank you.”
The ceremony concluded with the names of all 260 of Talladega County’s fallen being read aloud by Keith, David Yates, Jimmy Williams, Lauren Deal, Roger Scott, Chet Hayes, Dr. Horace Patterson, Joe Power and Tommy Spears. Wood then played “Taps.”
The day’s honor guard comprised members of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Honor Team, The American Legion Riders of Post 17 and all active and retired military personnel. Keith in particular pointed out the participation of Richard Thomas of Disabled American Veterans. Thomas, 81, served in Viet Nam.
The program was sponsored by the Talladega Hall of Heroes, which hosted an open house following the ceremony.