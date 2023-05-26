Cropwell man sought on felony DV charge

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Cropwell man wanted on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Matthew Wayne Goins is described as a 35-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
According to court documents, Goins is charged with beating his girlfriend for a period of three days in November 2022.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Nov. 22; when they encountered a suspicious vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop and saw a woman in the car with multiple marks on her face and body.
Goins, who was in the car with his victim and is described in court documents as her boyfriend, was initially arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and was jailed. He was able to post a $1,000 bond and was released shortly afterward.
Jones said after Goins bonded out, investigators determined that Goins had two or more previous convictions for domestic violence, which is enough to boost the charges in this case up to a felony.
The sheriff’s office has been working with surrounding agencies and Crimestoppers of Central Alabama, but has not been able to locate Goins to serve him with his felony warrant.
Anyone with information on Goins whereabouts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or using the mobile app.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.