Cropwell man sought on felony DV charge

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Cropwell man wanted on a charge of felony domestic violence.

Matthew Wayne Goins is described as a 35-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.