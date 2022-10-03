 Skip to main content
Cropwell man sentenced after pleading guilty to sex-abuse charges

PELL CITY — A Cropwell man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges earlier this month.

In a Zoom hearing Friday afternoon, Eddie King, 78 of Cropwell was sentenced by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington.

Eddie King

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.