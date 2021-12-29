Cristie Williams’ expanded family needs van

TALLADEGA — A Talladega family is asking the community for some help in the wake of a tragedy earlier this month.
Cristie Williams’ daughter Rebecca had suffered from an array of health problems for some before she died suddenly Dec. 9. Williams said her daughter’s doctors had told her that she had the lungs of a 90-year-old.
When her daughter died, Williams said, “I tried to revive her. When I couldn’t, I went and got her kids.”
Rebecca Williams had five children: Jocelyn, 12; Riley, 8; Lloyd, 7; Braxton, 2-1/2 and Gracelyn, 9 months. Cristie Williams also has two children of her own still at home, China, 9 and Mossie, 8.
Cristie Williams’ aunt, Lois Langley, pointed out, “They’re blessed in a lot of ways. They have a roof over their head, and they’ve got plenty of food.” What they don’t have, however, is reliable transportation that can hold seven young children and at least one adult.
The family has a van, but this particular vehicle needs work that will probably cost more than the vehicle is worth. As a result, a bank fund has been established at First Bank of Alabama and a GoFundMe page should be up shortly.
Williams immediately stepped up and is in the process of getting legal custody of her five grandchildren.
“She and her husband are blessed to be able to give these children what they need, but they still need a reliable way to get around,” Langley said.
Williams and her husband just moved into the current home about eight months ago and, fortunately, have plenty of room. But the budget is tight, and they will not be able to get the transportation they need without help. They are counting on the community to step in and help as best they can.
There are several vehicles parked on the property, but some don’t run at all, some are not reliable, and the only one that is reliable can only seat four people at a time.
“It’s a hard, sad situation,” Langley said. “We just want people to know this is a real hardship, a real need, and it’s legitimate.”
The GoFundMe page did not appear to be up as this goes to press, but anyone who wants to help can contact First Bank of Alabama about making a deposit to the fund for Cristie Matson Williams.