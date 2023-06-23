 Skip to main content
CrimeStoppers publicity brings in domestic violence suspect

Matthew Goin

A Cropwell man wanted in Talladega County for felony domestic violence has been arrested.

Matthew Wayne Goin, 33, was arrested this past weekend by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear in an unrelated drug case.