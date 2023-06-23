CrimeStoppers publicity brings in domestic violence suspect

A Cropwell man wanted in Talladega County for felony domestic violence has been arrested.
Matthew Wayne Goin, 33, was arrested this past weekend by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear in an unrelated drug case.
According to court documents, Goin is charged with beating his girlfriend for a period of three days in November 2022.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Nov. 22; when they encountered a suspicious vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop and saw a woman in the car with multiple marks on her face and body.
Goin, who was in the car with his victim and is described in court documents as her boyfriend, was initially arrested on a charge misdemeanor domestic violence and was jailed. He was able to post a $1,000 bond and was released shortly afterward.
Jones said after Goin bonded out, investigators determined that he had two or more previous convictions for domestic violence, which is enough to boost the charges in this case up to a felony.
Goin’s picture and description went up on Central Alabama CrimeStoppers last month.
“Investigators would like to thank the media and the public for helping spread the word about Goin,” according to the CrimeStoppers release announcing his capture.