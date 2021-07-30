CrimeStoppers offers reward for information in murder of Sylacauga man

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification or arrest of those responsible for the murder of a Sylacauga man and the assault of a Sylacauga woman last month.
According to a news release issued at the time, Sylacauga Police responded to a gunshot call at 794 Harper Springs Road at about 10 p.m. June 23. Bradford Franklin Isbell, 46, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Rachel Elizabeth Hayes, 32, was found inside the house, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but still alive.
Hayes was taken to the helipad at Sylacauga Airport and taken from there to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital via LifeSaver helicopter. She is expected to survive.
Agents with the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force are assisting in the investigation. The shootings are not believed to be random, according to Chief Kelley Johnson.
The relationship between the two victims is not stated in the news release.
Anyone with information on this incident should call contact the Sylacauga Police Department’s investigative division, call 256-401-2464; to leave an anonymous tip, call 256-249-4716; or contact CrimeStoppers 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.