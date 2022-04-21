Crimestoppers offer reward for help leading to conviction in three recent gun deaths

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $1,000 each for information leading to a conviction in the three most recent murders in Talladega.
In the past five weeks, there have been numerous incidents involving shooting into occupied vehicles or residences with no injuries.
At least five people have been injured by gunfire during the same period, and three people have died. Oderious Jemison was killed in his car March 17 on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd.; Jeremiah Curry, 14, was shot to death in a vehicle on Avenue H on April 2; and Jaheim Embry, 19, was shot on Howard Street on April 12.
The most recent non-fatal shooting involved William Jackson, 22, on April 18 on Alabama 77 North. At about 3:30 p.m. officers responding to a shooting call found a black Nissan Altima with bullet holes in the driver’s side door in the median. The driver, Jackson, was alive but wounded, and a passerby had stopped to render aid. Jackson was subsequently airlifted.
Police also responded to a shots fired call at the Mapco Station on Alabama 77 North on April 15. Nothing was damaged, but according to a post on the Talladega Police Department’s Facebook page, people in two vehicles continued shooting at each other on Alabama 77 North after leaving the gas station.
Several area residents reported hearing a series of gunshots on Robert Weaver Way Tuesday night, although nothing seems to have been hit. The police report on that incident was not readily available Wednesday.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also call Crime Stoppers directly on their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
Anonymous tips may also be left at the city’s website at www.talladega.com.