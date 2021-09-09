Crimestoppers asks for tips about finding Timothy Ladunn Andrews

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and several law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man facing numerous felony theft warrants.
Timothy Ladunn Andrews, 41, is described as a black male standing 5-foot-8l and weighing about 185 pounds. There are four warrants for his arrest through the Talladega Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department, according to a news release issued Thursday. He also has outstanding felony warrants in St. Clair County, Alexander City, Morgan County, Montgomery County, Brent and Dallas County.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Ladunn Andrews, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a cash report.
If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.