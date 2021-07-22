Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information in two homicide cases

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of $1,000 each for information leading to the identification or arrest in two unrelated homicides in southern Talladega County, according to a pair of news releases issued Wednesday.
The first case is the killing of Shaquan Devon Jackson, 29, of Sylacauga, who died of gunshot wounds suffered in the Buttermilk Hill area of Sylacauga on May 20.
Sylacauga Police responded to a 911 call on North Nashville Avenue, and found a black male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. After receiving CPR from police and good Samaritans at the scene, Jackson was taken by ambulance to Coosa Valley Medical Center and then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham by LifeSaver helicopter. He was pronounced dead at UAB.
A week later, on May 27, William Bernard Kendrick, 22, also of Sylacauga, was shot to death at the Bell Luna Event Center in Childersburg while attending a high school graduation party. He was pronounced dead at the scene
A second victim, Jaelon L’Shawn Garrett, 19, of Childersburg, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and was later transported to UAB as well.
At the time of the shooting, there were between 75 and 100 people in the building at the party, according to the Crime Stoppers release. Childersburg investigators believe someone at the party saw the shooter and has information that may lead to the shooter.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact either the Sylacauga Police Department Investigative Division at 256-401-2464 or the anonymous tip line at 256-249-7416; or Childersburg Police at 256-378-5568.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.