Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward in case of Talladega man's murder

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of or identity of any person involved in the murder of Oderius Tre’Quan Jemison in Talladega.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police responded to numerous shots fired calls on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. at 11:47 p.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, officers found a vehicle off the roadway. Jemison, 25, of Talladega, was inside the vehicle at the time.
Thompson said Jemison appeared to have died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to recover several 7.62 shell casings from the scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson said the investigation was still ongoing, and that investigators were also awaiting autopsy report.
“The neighborhood in the area has been canvassed, statements have been taken and are currently being analyzed, all available video from local businesses has been collected and is being reviewed for evidence. … We need more involvement from the community in finding the answers we need to provide justice to this family in their time of loss,” he said.
Jemison’s murder was immediately proceeded by several other shooting incidents in Talladega over the course of about a week.
The first incident was reported on Knox Street, where several shots were fired into an occupied residence. None of the occupants, including three children, were hit. There were at least five cars parked in front of the residence that were also hit, according to Thompson. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The second incident was early Wednesday morning on Avenue H. Thompson said the victim was coming home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it started firing shots in his direction. The victim’s vehicle and residence were both hit multiple times, although he was not hurt
Six 40-caliber shell casings and two 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Thursday morning, Talladega Police got a be-on-the-lookout notice for a vehicle coming from Oxford driven by a man with a gunshot wound. Thompson said shortly after that call came, police were notified by staff at Citizens Baptist Medical Center was treating such a person.
The investigation eventually led to information that the shooting took place in the city of Talladega, possibly in or near City Court II, although an exact crime scene was never identified.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was hit one time in the right side, just above his hip.
Thompson said the victim did not provide any further information and said he did not want the case investigated further or the suspect prosecuted.
Information on the victim’s condition was unavailable Thursday afternoon.
The fourth case involved a man with a .22 Derringer in his front pocket. Police initially responded to a shots fired call at Benny’s Howard and West, but witness statements and store video show that the victim actually shot himself in the foot when trying to step out of his vehicle.
The same day Jemison was killed, officers responded to a shots fired call on Knox Street and Avenue H. Officers found Michael Dickerson, 40, of Talladega, behind the house with gunshot wounds to his right leg and left foot. He was flown to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital by Life Flight. He was still at UAB Monday, being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday evening, officers responded to yet another shots fired call on Avenue G near South Street. After speaking with members of the community, officers located a possible scene and collected a total of 22 9 mm and 40 caliber shell casings. The casings were collected and sent off to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a database maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No reports of injury or property damage related to this incident had been made as of Tuesday, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also call Crime Stoppers directly on their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
Anonymous tips may also be left at the city’s website at www.talladega.com.