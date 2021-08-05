Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in death of D'Marian Miller

TALLADEGA — Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification or arrest of the person or people responsible for the death of D'Marian Miller in Talladega on Sunday.
Talladega Police responded to a shooting call on Tinney Street at about 4:15 p.m. Officers found Miller, 17, unresponsive in the yard in front of a home. According to investigators, he had been walking down the driveway after visiting a neighboring house with an 18-year-old man, who was unhurt.
Miller had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witness statements advised that a vehicle drove by and three male subjects began shooting from the vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to the release.
Some 51 shell casings were recovered from the scene, including 7.62s and .40 calibers.
A house and car were also damaged by gunfire, but both were unoccupied at the time.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.