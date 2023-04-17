 Skip to main content
Credit union’s Pell City location joins five others in region

Credit opening

The ribbon-cutting for a new office of Fort McClellan Credit Union was a cause for good cheer Friday morning.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Celebrating 70 years of providing financial services for its members this month, Fort McClellan Credit Union opened the doors to its very newest provider in Pell City Friday morning.

The Pell City location is the company’s sixth, and built the full service supplier at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 19th Street. Access to the center is available from either roadway, with drive-in banking access facing the U.S. 231 entrance.