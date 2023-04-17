Credit union’s Pell City location joins five others in region

Celebrating 70 years of providing financial services for its members this month, Fort McClellan Credit Union opened the doors to its very newest provider in Pell City Friday morning.
The Pell City location is the company’s sixth, and built the full service supplier at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 19th Street. Access to the center is available from either roadway, with drive-in banking access facing the U.S. 231 entrance.
Inside service is always available as well, with the credit union’s lobby and drive-ins offering complete full service, said Angela Smith, president and CEO for Fort McClellan Credit Union.
“We offer everything from savings accounts and checking accounts, mortgage service, CDs, credit card accounts and debit cards, anything you would think of when it comes to financial services,” she said.
There’s also complete mobile banking via a Smartphone, along with the same services available to tap into with a computer from home or elsewhere. The apps allow a lot of leeway in services, and the apps for Ft. McClellan Credit Union have 24-hour support for having access turned off if a card or account is in any way compromised by loss or theft.
“You don’t have to worry about calling, you can take care of it with the apps and know your accounts are safe,” Smith said.
Loan services include new and used car loans, signature loans, RV, boat and motorcycle loans, farm and garden tractor loans, lines of credit, in house loan underwriting and mortgage loans.
Services also include notary service, wire transfers, E-statements and a skip a pay program.
Hours for the credit union are 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily for the lobby, and the drive-ins, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is also a 24 hours night and after hours depository.
“When you come here, I hope you feel as welcome as we did when we came to Pell City,” said Joseph Roberson, chairman of FMCU's board of directors, during Friday’s grand opening ceremony.
Fort McClellan Credit Union is a nonprofit financial cooperative which was chartered in 1953, originally formed to serve military and civilian personnel stationed at Fort McClellan.
The financial institution is member-owned and also has locations in Golden Springs, Anniston, Jacksonville, Roanoke and Ohatchee.
You may reach Fort McClellan Credit Union by calling 256.237.2113 or 800.642.1220.