Credit union opens new building on North Street

AlaTrust Credit Union officially opened its new location at 301 North Street West with a ribbon cutting and reception Friday morning.

The new building, according to Talladega branch supervisor Shaqueta Vessie, is both a larger facility and more customer friendly than the old location. The institution’s services to its customers will remain the same.