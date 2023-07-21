Credit union opens new building on North Street

AlaTrust Credit Union officially opened its new location at 301 North Street West with a ribbon cutting and reception Friday morning.
The new building, according to Talladega branch supervisor Shaqueta Vessie, is both a larger facility and more customer friendly than the old location. The institution’s services to its customers will remain the same.
“We’re here for any of our members’ financial needs or services,” she said. “We’re excited to announce that our new branch is officially open and proud to say we go extra for you.”
AlaTrust has had a presence in Talladega for more than 25 years, first opening up in a basement on the campus of the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
The lobby is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drive-through hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.