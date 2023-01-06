Creative event shows Manning Hall in a whole new way

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Students at the Alabama School for the Deaf had a unique opportunity Wednesday night to see cutting-edge technology used to recreate a bit of the school’s history.
After the sun went down, a group of ASD students dressed in black used flashlights to illuminate the front of Manning Hall; the building was then photographed using only the handheld light sources — estimated to number around 200 — that were pointed all over the building. A group of students in antebellum period costume and a couple of horses filled out the image.
The National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York has made similar photos all over the country, from the Alamo to Churchill Downs. But Wednesday was the first time at an institution for the deaf. “The students felt really good about it,” assistant professor Eric Kunsman explained. “And it’s a really good way to combine history with (science, technology, engineering and math).”
“This is really beautiful,” Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said. “And it’s a really interesting way to show some other dimensions of STEM education. And having the students involved in the lighting will also create a memory for them while helping to illustrate the past.” And it was also a chance for the students to just come out and enjoy a beautiful evening, he added.
Photos: AIDB students participate in Photography Project
The National Technical Institute for the Deaf came to AIDB to teach students about photography. The students participated in a painting with light photograph Wednesday night where they all lit Manning Hall with flashlights. NTI is one of the nine colleges of Rochester Institute of Technology.
Photograph before AIDB students lit the scene.
RIT/NTID Shining the Light Team
Photograph with AIDB students lighting the scene.
RIT/NTID Shining the Light Team
The horses were also a key component of that. When Manning Hall first opened in 1858, the ground floor of the building was set aside for horse stables, Mascia said.
Called the “Big Shot,” the creative event was the first collaboration between AIDB and NTID, but will not be the last. NTID is one of two federally funded education programs for deaf students, but until recently had not been a big presence in the Southeast. Mascia and Kunsman had discussed changing that, and were eventually able to do, thanks largely to the efforts of outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York.
“We’ve been doing this in Rochester for about 30 years now,” Kunsman said. He and Mascia started discussing having programs in the South six or seven years ago.
“We’re willing to do anything to help make young people interested in preparing for the future,” Kunsman said.
Mascia agreed, pointing out that STEM programs also cover areas like robotics, drones and coding. “Those things are very important in 2023 and going forward,” he said.