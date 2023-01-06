 Skip to main content
PAINTING WITH LIGHT

Creative event shows Manning Hall in a whole new way

AIDB Shining the light2-bc.jpg

AIDB students light Manning Hall for a photograph by NTID Shining The Light program Wednesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Students at the Alabama School for the Deaf had a unique opportunity Wednesday night to see cutting-edge technology used to recreate a bit of the school’s history.

After the sun went down, a group of ASD students dressed in black used flashlights to illuminate the front of Manning Hall; the building was then photographed using only the handheld light sources — estimated to number around 200 — that were pointed all over the building. A group of students in antebellum period costume and a couple of horses filled out the image.

